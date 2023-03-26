Hoffman scored a goal and two assists on two shots, fueling the Canadiens to an 8-2 win over the Blue Jackets on Saturday.
The third star of the game, Hoffman opened the scoring for the Canadiens, snapping a shot past the glove of Elvis Merzlikins. The former Blue would also pick up helpers on Rafael Harvey-Pinard's second goal of the game and hat-trick goal. This performance gives Hoffman five points in his last four games. On the season, Hoffman has 13 goals and 32 points in 59 games.
