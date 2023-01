Hoffman had an assist over 15:22 of ice time in Thursday's 6-2 loss to Florida.

Hoffman cleared the zone on the rush before feeding Rem Pitlick, who took the puck the rest of the way and beat Alex Lyon for Montreal's first tally. The 33-year-old veteran has points in two straight games. He's been a healthy scratch candidate of late -- four times in the last eight contests -- but a spate of injuries among the team's forwards means Hoffman could get regular ice time for the next several weeks.