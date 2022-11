Hoffman scored a goal on three shots and blocked one shot over 16:56 of ice time in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Hoffman scored for the third time in 24 hours after potting two in Tuesday's win over the Detroit. The scoring surge comes after the veteran winger was a healthy scratch for two games last week. He has four goals, one assist and 28 shots while averaging 13:53 of ice time over 12 games.