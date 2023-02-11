Hoffman collected three assists in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders.

The veteran winger had a hand in Montreal's last three goals, including the OT winner -- Hoffman stepped out of the penalty box and took a pass from Mike Matheson to create a two-on-one break, and while his own shot was stopped by Semyon Varlamov, Matheson banged home the rebound. Hoffman is enjoying a surge in production that the All-Star break didn't seem to derail, racking up two goals and nine points in his last eight games, but the 33-year-old still has only nine goals and 20 points through 38 contests on the season.