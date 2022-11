Hoffman scored the overtime winner in Saturday's 5-4 victory over Pittsburgh. He added four shots and was plus-1 over 14:23 of ice time.

Hoffman pocketed a goal for the third straight game -- he has four during the run -- after taking a nifty feed from Kirby Dach to beat Tristan Jarry. A two-game stint as a healthy scratch last week ignited the 32-year-old veteran, who had just two points over the first nine games.