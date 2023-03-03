Matheson produced an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Kings.
Matheson set up Denis Gurianov's third-period tally. Since the All-Star break, Matheson has been locked in on offense with three goals, six helpers and a plus-7 rating in 10 contests. The 29-year-old defenseman is playing a significant role for the Canadiens this year, and he's produced 17 points, 64 shots on net, 38 hits, 35 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 27 appearances.
