Matheson snapped a five-game slump by helping out on Cole Caufield's game-winning tally in the third period. The 30-year-old Matheson was hot before that dry spell, so he should be able to get his offense back on track. The blueliner is looking for his first goal of the year, but he has 10 assists (six on the power play), 24 shots on net, 27 PIM, 45 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating over 16 appearances in a top-pairing role.