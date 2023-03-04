Matheson produced an assist, three shots on goal, four blocked shots, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.

Matheson has a helper in each of the last two games and 11 points (three goals, eight assists) over his last 12 outings. The defenseman set up Jonathan Drouin's first goal of the season early in the first period. Matheson continues to impress in a top-pairing role with 18 points, 67 shots on net, 40 hits, 39 blocked shots, 23 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 28 appearances.