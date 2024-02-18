Matheson recorded a power-play assist, two shots on net, one block and one hit over 26:05 of ice time in Saturdays' 4-3 loss to the Capitals.

Matheson logged a power-play helper for the second consecutive game, upping his skater-advantage point total to 22 through 55 games. The defenseman has 14 points over the last 15 contests. Matheson has been a consistent offensive contributor and has never gone more than four tilts without a point. His 41 points is tied for ninth among blueliners.