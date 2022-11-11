Matheson (abdomen) is wearing a non-contact jersey at practice Friday, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Matheson has yet to suit up in the regular season after suffering an abdominal muscle strain at the tail-end of training camp. The original prognosis was eight weeks which would get him back in the lineup in early December, but he could be ahead of schedule. Matheson had a career-high 11 goals and 31 points with Pittsburgh in 2021-22 and was dealt in the offseason to Montreal with a fourth-round pick in 2023 for Jeff Petry and Ryan Poehling.