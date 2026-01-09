Matheson notched two assists and two blocked shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Panthers.

Matheson snapped a four-game slump with the pair of helpers. He's up to 20 points, 54 shots on net, 26 hits, 91 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 41 appearances. Matheson remains heavily relied on in a top-four role, providing a little physical play and steady work in his own zone as one of Montreal's pillars on the blue line.