Matheson had two assist in a 3-2 loss to the Sharks on Thursday.

It looked like Matheson had scored on a slap shot from the point at 16:26 of the third period with Sam Montembeault pulled for an extra attacker. But Josh Anderson got his stick on the shot and deflected it past Mackenzie Blackwood. Matheson had gone four games without a point; the assists pushed his overall point total to 29, including 23 helpers, in 41 games. And they broke this 200-point barrier for his career (201 points, 506 games). Matheson is now just five points from shattering his career-best 34 points, set last season in 48 games. One word - wow!