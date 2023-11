Matheson scored a goal on four shots and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Ducks.

Matheson put the Canadiens ahead 3-1 with his second-period tally. The 29-year-old blueliner has been solid lately with three goals and five assists over his last seven contests. For the season, he's up to 15 points, 53 shots on net, 42 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 19 appearances.