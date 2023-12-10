Matheson had a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Sabres. He also had two shots on net and one blocked shot over 29:58 of ice time.

Matheson picked up the primary helper on Nick Suzuki's tally midway through the second period. With an average of 25:01 TOI per game (4:03 on power play), the blueliner is in position to generate offense for the Canadiens. Matheson's 11 power-play points are tied for fifth among defensemen, and his 19 overall points are tied for 13th.