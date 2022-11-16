Matheson (abdomen) skated in a regular jersey Wednesday morning, indicating he should be ready to make his Montreal debut sooner rather than later, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Matheson has yet to play this season due to an abdominal muscle strain, but he could enter the lineup as soon as Thursday versus the Blue Jackets. The 28-year-old defender picked up 11 goals, 31 points and 140 shots on net through 74 games with the Penguins last year.