Matheson logged a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two hits over 29:16 of ice time in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Florida.

Matheson picked up the secondary helper on Rafael Harvey-Pinard's tally for his 11th point (four on the power play) in the last 10 games. His second-half scoring surge, during which Matheson's logged seven goals and 15 assists over 25 contests, leaves him one point shy of the career-high 31 he posted last season in Pittsburgh. What stands out is that Matheson played 74 games last season compared to just 42 in 2022-23.