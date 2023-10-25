Matheson scored a power-play goal on five shots while adding two blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Devils.

The veteran defenseman's first tally of the season was highlight reel-worthy, as Matheson made an end-to-end rush and split two defenders at the New Jersey blue line before going five-hole on Vitek Vanecek midway through the third period. Matheson's got three points through six games, supplementing his fantasy value with 16 blocked shots and 20 shots on net as the top option on the Habs' blue line.