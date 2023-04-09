Matheson had an assist, two shots on goal, one hit and three blocked shots over 29:45 of ice time in Saturday's 7-1 loss to Toronto.
Matheson picked up the primary helper on Johnny Kovacevic's goal, giving the former four assists in the last two games. Matheson has been a beast since returning from a lower-body injury in January, registering 28 points over 36 contests.
