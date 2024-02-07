Matheson had two assists -- one on the power play and one at even strength -- in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Washington. He added four blocks to his line over 23:21 of ice time.

Matheson had a role in each of Juraj Slafkovsky's two third-period markers. The defenseman has recorded at least one point in three consecutive games and nine (one goal, eight assists) over the last 10 contests. The helpers established a new career-high for Matheson, who has 36 points through 50 games. His 20 power-play points are also a career-best.