Matheson (undisclosed) is considered a game-time decision for Saturday's home clash against the Avalanche, per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

After making his return from a six-game absence in Thursday's 5-2 win over Boston, Matheson will enter Saturday's game as questionable to play. It's unknown whether Matheson's current issue is related to the lower-body injury he has dealt with over the past two weeks. When healthy, the 32-year-old blueliner has been a productive player with a goal, five points, a plus-4 rating, 16 shots on net and 16 blocked shots over nine appearances this season. If he can't go Saturday, Adam Engstrom would likely suit up for the team's home tilt against Colorado.