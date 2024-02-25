Matheson recorded an assist, one shot on net, two blocks, one hit and two penalty minutes in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Devils.

As the Devils gained possession in their own zone and headed for Montreal's empty net, Matheson dove to dislodge the puck, leading to Nick Suzuki's second goal of the game. Matheson has 12 points over the last 13 games and has not gone longer than one game without a point during that stretch.