Matheson sustained a lower-body injury during Thursday's game against Boston and will consequently miss the rest of the contest.
Matheson recorded two shots on 12:11 of ice time before exiting the game. Montreal is playing out its season finale, so Matheson will finish the 2022-23 campaign with eight goals and 34 points in 48 appearances.
