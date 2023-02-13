Matheson had a power-play assist and two blocked shots over 24:28 of ice time in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Oilers.
Matheson, who was the hero in Saturday's win over the Islanders, was the primary helper on Rafael Harvey-Pinard's power-play tally in the second period. It was the third consecutive game with a point for Matheson, who has logged five points in nine contests since returning from a lower-body injury.
