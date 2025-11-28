Matheson signed a five-year, $30 million contract extension with the Canadiens on Friday.

Before signing this new deal, Matheson was set to become an unrestricted free agent after this campaign, but his contract extension will keep him locked in with Montreal until 2030-31. The left-shot blueliner has provided solid two-way play in the early going this season -- Matheseon has collected four goals, 14 points, 48 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating while averaging 24:50 of ice time over 22 appearances. The Quebec native will continue to be a fixture in the top four and on special teams for years to come.