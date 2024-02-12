Matheson had an assist, four shots on net, four blocked shots, one hit and two penalty minutes over 27:34 of ice time in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Blues.

Matheson extended a point streak to five games with a first-period, secondary helper on Nick Suzuki's strike. It was Matheson's seventh assist during the point streak. His 39 points over 52 games have been a boon to a scoring-starved club, but Matheson also contributes as a traditional defenseman. The 29-year-old blueliner is second on the team with 111 blocks.