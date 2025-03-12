Matheson scored an empty-net goal on four shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Canucks.

Matheson's offense has been strong to begin March -- he has two goals and two assists, as well as 10 shots on net, over his last five games. He was the only Canadien besides the team's top line to get on the scoresheet Tuesday. The 31-year-old blueliner is up to six goals, 29 points, 118 shots on net, 125 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 62 appearances. Matheson has well-rounded production in most areas to maintain a decent level of fantasy value.