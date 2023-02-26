Matheson scored a goal in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Ottawa.

It was a surprising goal-scorer's goal. Matheson skated around Sens' defender Thomas Chabot and flipped his own rebound over Mads Sogaard. He has five points (two goals, three assists) during a four-game point streak. Overall, Matheson has four goals and 16 points in 25 games with Montreal. He may be a solid waiver play to boost you during fantasy playoffs.