Matheson (lower body) will be a game-time decision Monday against Vegas, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

Matheson took part in the morning skate after being injured in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over Winnipeg. He has compiled two goals, four assists, 22 shots on net and 21 blocked shots in eight games this season. If Matheson can't play in Monday's contest, Gustav Lindstrom will replace him in the lineup.