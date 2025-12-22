Matheson logged an assist, three shots on goal and four blocked shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Penguins.

Matheson recently missed two games due to an upper-body injury, and this was his second contest back in the lineup. He's immediately stepped back into a massive role on the top pairing, so it's safe to assume he's close to 100 percent. The defenseman has been a pleasant surprise this season with 17 points, 43 shots on net, 73 blocks, 23 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-10 rating over 34 outings, though he has just three helpers over his last 13 appearances.