Matheson notched an assist, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Bruins.

Matheson had missed six games due to a lower-body injury. He's already had two stints on the shelf this season, which is a risk with his defensive playing style. He's done fine when healthy, racking up a goal, four assists, 16 shots on net, 16 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over nine outings. Matheson should see top-four minutes when in the lineup, giving him potential to be helpful as a depth defenseman in fantasy.