Matheson had a power-play assist, one shot on net and three blocks over 28:05 of ice time in Monday's 4-3 win over Colorado.

Matheson picked up a power-play assist for the second straight game, working with Nick Suzuki on Cole Caufield's third-period strike. If the 29-year-old defenseman stays healthy, Matheson will shatter pervious career-highs in several categories. He's already set a new standard on the power play with 17 points. It shouldn't be too long before Matheson sets new marks in overall goals, assists and points.