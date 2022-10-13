Matheson (lower body) has been placed on injured reserve, according to the Canadien's website.
Matheson did not play Wednesday in the Canadiens 4-3 win over Toronto. Matheson came over from Pittsburgh where he had 11 goals and 31 points in 74 games last season.
