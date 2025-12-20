Canadiens' Mike Matheson: Good to go
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Matheson (upper body) will return to the lineup against Pittsburgh on Saturday, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.
After missing the past two games, Matheson will replace Jayden Struble in Saturday's lineup. The 31-year-old Matheson has compiled four goals, 16 points, 39 shots on net, 69 blocked shots and 22 hits through 32 appearances this season.
