Matheson (lower body) will be ready for the beginning of training camp, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Matheson was injured in Montreal's final contest of the 2022-23 season. In 48 games last campaign, he accounted for eight goals, 34 points, 126 shots on net and 80 blocked shots. He is projected to play on the top defense pairing in 2023-24 and could also see time on the first power-play combination.