Matheson notched an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Jets.

Matheson got the puck to Lane Hutson for the rookie defenseman's first NHL tally on a blast from the faceoff dot. The helper ended a four-game slump for Matheson, though that dry spell hasn't cost him his top-pairing spot. The 30-year-old is at 16 points, 50 shots on net, 62 blocked shots, 29 PIM and a minus-10 rating through 28 appearances. It's unlikely he replicates the 62-point career year he had in 2023-24, but Matheson is still a steady source of points, shots and blocks from the blue line.