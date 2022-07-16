The Penguins traded Matheson and a 2023 fourth-round pick to the Canadiens in exchange for Jeff Petry and Ryan Poehling on Saturday, PuckPedia reports.

Matheson had arguably his best season yet in 2021-22, setting career highs in goals (11), assists (20), plus-minus rating (plus-12) and hits (97) while averaging 18:48 of ice time through 74 appearances with Pittsburgh. He'll likely get more ice time with Montreal in 2022-23, but his offensive production will almost certainly decline with a Habs team that isn't expected to compete for a playoff spot.