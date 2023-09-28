Matheson is dealing with a lower-body injury, which is the reason for his absence from Wednesday's game versus the Senators, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Head coach Martin St. Louis added that Matheson would have played if it was a regular-season contest. Most importantly, Matheson's injury isn't related to the one he sustained at the end of last season. He is day-to-day, and the Canadiens will likely exercise caution before the 29-year-old is cleared to rejoin the lineup for preseason action.