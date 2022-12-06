Matheson posted an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Canucks.
Matheson has assists in consecutive games for the first time this year. The 28-year-old has provided a significant boost to the Canadiens' blue line in terms of experience since his season debut Nov. 19. He's picked up a goal, three helpers, 20 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through eight contests while logging massive minutes in a top-four role. That's also included regular power-play time, so Matheson is worth a look in deeper fantasy formats if he can keep chipping in a point roughly every other game.
More News
-
Canadiens' Mike Matheson: Hooks up with Suzuki on PP•
-
Canadiens' Mike Matheson: Logs power-play assist•
-
Canadiens' Mike Matheson: Nets goal in debut•
-
Canadiens' Mike Matheson: Making season debut Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Mike Matheson: Poised for return•
-
Canadiens' Mike Matheson: Won't play Thursday•