Matheson posted an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Matheson has assists in consecutive games for the first time this year. The 28-year-old has provided a significant boost to the Canadiens' blue line in terms of experience since his season debut Nov. 19. He's picked up a goal, three helpers, 20 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through eight contests while logging massive minutes in a top-four role. That's also included regular power-play time, so Matheson is worth a look in deeper fantasy formats if he can keep chipping in a point roughly every other game.