Matheson had an assist, two shots on net, one block and one hit in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Predators.

Matheson supplied the secondary helper on Nick Suzuki's winner in OT. It was his 36th assist, tops on the roster. If one can ignore Matheson's minus-24, the defenseman's giving fantasy managers some value with a career-high 44 points through 62 games.