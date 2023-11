Matheson had a power-play assist, two shots on goal, five blocked shots and one hit over 27:21 of ice time in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win against Boston.

Matheson fed Nick Suzuki for Montreal's first goal, giving him three assists in the last two games. The top-pair blueliner, who averages a career-high 4:46 PPTOI, is second on the team with eight assists and fourth with 11 points (eight on the power play) over 14 games. He also leads Montreal with 33 blocked shots.