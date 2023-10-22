Matheson had an assist, five shots on goal, three hits, two blocked shots and two PIM over 26:23 of ice time in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win against Washington.

Matheson's second assist of the season was the secondary helper on Cole Caufield's OT winner. The top-pair defender is entrusted in all situations -- penalty kill, power play and three-on-three OT -- and could provide offense from the blue line if he stays healthy. Matheson has two assists, 14 shots (second on the team), five hits, 13 blocked shots and six PIM while averaging 25:49 TOI.