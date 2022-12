Matheson had a power-play assist, five shots on net, five hits and one blocked shot over 26:57 of ice time in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Oilers.

Matheson set up Nick Suzuki coming off the right boards, leading to Montreal's first goal. It was the second time in four games Matheson was the primary helper on a Suzuki power-play strike. The 28-year-old blueliner has three points (two on the power play) over the seven games since he returned from an abdomen injury.