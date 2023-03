Matheson had an assist, five shots on goal, one hit and one blocked shot over 29:05 of ice time in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over Buffalo.

Matheson registered his fifth assist in the last three games and has a four-game point streak. He's zeroing in on a new career high in points. In 39 games, the defenseman has 28 points, three shy of the 31 he posted in 74 games with the Penguins last year.