Matheson had a power-play assist and five shots on net over 32:21 of ice time in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to Pittsburgh.

Matheson's wrister was deflected by Nick Suzuki and eventually pushed in by Sean Monahan, giving Montreal a 3-1 lead in the first period. The defenseman has five assists (three on power play) over the last eight games. With 20 points over 29 games, Matheson is tied for 15th among defenseman in scoring.