Matheson had an assist, six shots on goal, two blocked shots and two penalty minutes over 23:55 of ice time in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.
Matheson's attempt from the blue line was tipped home by Josh Anderson. It was the fifth point in the last six games for the defenseman, who is up to 12 points in 22 contests this season.
More News
