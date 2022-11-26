Matheson had a power-play assist, one shot on net, one blocked shot and two penalty minutes over 24:01 of ice time in Friday's 3-2 shootout win over the Blackhawks.

Matheson played a game of pass with forward Nick Suzuki, who scored from the right faceoff circle to give Montreal a 2-1 lead in the second period. It was Matheson's second point (first on the power play) in four games since returning from an abdomen injury that cost him the season's first 17 contests. There doesn't appear to be any issues with conditioning for Matheson, who is averaging 23:48 TOI, including 2:47 on the power play.