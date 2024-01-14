Matheson had a power-play assist, four shots on net, five blocked shots, two hits and two penalty minutes over 27:42 of ice time in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Oilers.

Matheson logged his third assist over the last two games, picking up the secondary helper on Cole Caufield's strike 103 seconds into the game. The assist gave Matheson 30 points (16 on power play) through 42 contests. He's just four points shy of his career-high 34 points set over 48 games in 2022-23.