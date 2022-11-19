Matheson (abdomen) will make his Montreal debut Saturday against the Flyers.
Matheson was dealt from the Penguins in the offseason, but he suffered an abdominal muscle strain before the start of the regular season. He will line up with Joel Edmundson on the second pairing. Matheson had a career-best 11 goals and 31 points in 74 games last season with Pittsburgh.
