Matheson had an assist, five shots on goal and one hit over 19:27 of ice time in Friday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

The Canadiens cruised in the first of a back-to-back set, which allowed Matheson, who's averaged 23:32 TOI for the season, to reduce his workload ahead of Saturday's game against Ottawa. Montreal's top-pair defenseman extended a point streak to three games and has eight over the last eight contests.