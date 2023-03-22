Matheson scored a goal on five shots over 25:31 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Tampa Bay.

Matheson's seeing-eye wrist shot found its way through traffic and behind Andrei Vasilevskiy for the game-winning goal. Since Matheson returned from Montreal's bye week Feb. 11, he leads all NHL defensemen with seven goals scored (20 games). He's always been a risk taker offensively, which led to issues for Matheson when he played for Florida, but the 29-year-old developed a skill of knowing when to take risks thanks to his two years with the Penguins' coaching staff, per Arpon Basu and Marc Antoine Godin of The Athletic, and Montreal head coach Martin St. Louis recognizes it. "I think he's found more consistency with it," St. Louis said. "To me, it's all about how many chips you have in the bank. You know? So if you make a bad [read] and it costs a scoring chance or a goal, I'll live with it if your chip count is high. He's built his chip count pretty well." For the season, Matheson has eight goals and 16 assists in 37 games.